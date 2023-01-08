Manchester United forward Charlie McNeil will be allowed to leave the club in January.

McNeil is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young strikers in youth football in England at the moment. The young attacker spent some of last season on a work experience loan with Sheffield Wednesday, where he was able to train with the first team but not play any matches.

Manchester Evening News have now reported that McNeil will be allowed to leave the club in January on loan, with talks underway to bring in Wout Weghorst on loan.

Even if a deal for Weghorst isn’t completed, United appear to be in the market for a new attacker, so McNeil’s chances of breaking into the first team in this moment seem slim.

At 19 years old, playing regularly at a senior level would be hugely beneficial for McNeil, and with Football League clubs interested in him, it would be smart to allow him to leave the club on loan.

McNeil made his senior debut for the club earlier this season, featuring for a few minutes against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.