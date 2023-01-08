Exclusive: Summer Man United transfer target could be one to watch later this January

Manchester United fans may be interested to read the latest exclusive transfer update on Barcelona forward Memphis Depay from CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano.

Depay had a spell at Man Utd earlier in his career, but it didn’t quite work out for him at Old Trafford, though he later went on to shine in a spell with Lyon, before then sealing a big move to Barcelona.

The Netherlands international could now be one to watch again this January, according to Romano, who has admitted there was some interest from the Red Devils in the summer, but nothing advanced.

At the moment, Depay won’t necessarily rush into a move this winter as he’ll be a free agent at the end of the season, but it could still be worth keeping an eye on the Dutchman’s situation in case he gets a big offer this month.

“We had like 100 links for Memphis Depay in the last six months, as a big player on the market and there’s no sign of that slowing down,” Romano said.

“Still, my understanding is that Xavi wants Barcelona to keep all their current players until June. Memphis would only push to leave in case of big proposal, as he’d be able to leave in June as free agent and pick his favourite club.

“I’m sure it’s one to watch in the second half of January; Man United discussed him as option in August but it was never close or advanced.”

United would surely do well to swoop for someone like Depay, who could solve their issues up front as they lack depth following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure and the inconsistent form of players like Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Antony.