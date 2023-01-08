Exclusive: Liverpool & Chelsea transfer target changing agents soon as he seeks big transfer

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is ready to try for a big move as he is set to change agents amid transfer interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who provided an update on the Caicedo situation in today’s edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Ecuador international has impressed in his time in the Premier League, and it surely makes sense for a top club to move for him in the near future, as he looks like having a great future at the highest level of the game.

Caicedo himself seems to be planning for this, with Romano stating that the player wants a big move and could soon change agents to help make it happen.

Romano stresses, however, that he’s not aware of the 21-year-old discussing a particular preference with friends, despite some speculation to the contrary.

“I think Moises Caicedo would be open to joining any top club, this is why he’s going to have new agents soon,” Romano said.

“I don’t know his preference as of today, I’m not aware of any conversation with friends about Liverpool, but for sure he’s hoping for a big move.”

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside earlier in the week, Ben Jacobs also weighed in on the Caicedo situation, suggesting a move to Chelsea would be more likely, though Liverpool also had an interest in him in the past.

It remains to be seen who LFC will be targeting soon, but Romano does admit that they’re focusing on bringing in a new midfielder.

“Some fans have asked me about Virgil van Dijk – he turns 32 this year and has had a few more problems with injuries in recent times, but my understanding is there is nothing concrete for Liverpool on signing a new centre-back,” Romano said.

“At the moment, the priority is midfield for Liverpool. This is the focus. They follow many players in all positions, it’s normal for top clubs – but at the moment there is nothing concrete enough to mention an interest.”

Many Liverpool fans would surely be happy with Caicedo as a new addition in the middle of the park, while Chelsea would also do well to bring him in as a long-term successor to ageing duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, both of whom are due to be out of contract at the end of this season.