Newcastle United fans are worried that star winger Allan Saint-Maximin might have said his goodbyes.

The 25-year-old Frenchman has struggled for regular football this season and he was recently left out of the squad to face Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

Saint-Maximin has managed to establish himself as a fan favourite at Newcastle since joining the club and his latest omission has sparked rumours that the player could be on his way out of Newcastle soon.

The winger had recently sent out a social media post wishing the fans a happy new year and he thanked them for their support and love. Some of the fans are now treating the message as a goodbye note and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Was this in fact a good bye message to #NUFC fans? ? https://t.co/7TE8IKaxvX — Newcastle Fans TV (@NewcastleFansTV) January 7, 2023

It remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old returns to Newcastle’s starting lineup for the upcoming fixtures. The Frenchman has started just four league games and one league cup game for Newcastle across all competitions.

As per reports, Saint-Maximin’s absence against Sheffield Wednesday was because of illness but manager Eddie Howe did not provide any clear explanation, leading to the speculations.