Journalist tears into ‘shocking’ Newcastle player display vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle ace Chris Wood has been heavily criticised for a “shocking” performance against Sheffield Wednesday in yesterday’s surprise FA Cup defeat.

The Magpies were beaten 2-1 by the League One outfit in one of the big upsets of the FA Cup third round, and Wood took the brunt of the criticism.

Writing for The Shields Gazette, reporter Dominic Scurr slated the New Zealand international’s display, giving him a rating of just 4/10.

He stated: “His flick-on led to Bruno Guimaraes pulling a goal back. Was let down by a couple of wayward touches and passes and the less said about his shocking shot late on, the better.”

Wood has not lived up to expectations at Newcastle despite impressing at previous club Burnley, and one imagines he won’t be kept around for much longer at this rate.