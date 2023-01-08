Oxlade-Chamberlain and Milner now stopping ‘magnificent’ £60m player from joining Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are stopping Liverpool signing Moises Caicedo, says journalist.

The Mirror recently reported that Liverpool were interested in signing Caicedo, who would cost in the region of £60m.

However, journalist David Lynch, speaking to Liverpool’s Norwegian supporter’s club, has claimed Oxlade-Chamberlain and Milner are preventing Liverpool from signing the Brighton man.

With Chamberlain and Milner out of contract at the end of the season, Liverpool may have to bring in another homegrown player, so Caicedo may be off the cards unless a homegrown midfielder is signed during the next two transfer windows, according to Lynch.