Oxlade-Chamberlain and Milner now stopping ‘magnificent’ £60m player from joining Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool FC
Posted by

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are stopping Liverpool signing Moises Caicedo, says journalist.

The Mirror recently reported that Liverpool were interested in signing Caicedo, who would cost in the region of £60m.

However, journalist David Lynch, speaking to Liverpool’s Norwegian supporter’s club, has claimed Oxlade-Chamberlain and Milner are preventing Liverpool from signing the Brighton man.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United set to make a move for French star as they look to bolster forward line
Arsenal in talks with agent over potential signing with a summer move more likely than now
Phil Hay claims Leeds might sanction striker’s exit if they sign Rutter

With Chamberlain and Milner out of contract at the end of the season, Liverpool may have to bring in another homegrown player, so Caicedo may be off the cards unless a homegrown midfielder is signed during the next two transfer windows, according to Lynch.

More Stories Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain James Milner Moises Caicedo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.