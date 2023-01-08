According to Phil Hay of The Athletic, if Leeds United sign a striker in January, they might make Joe Gelhardt available for a loan transfer.

Florian Plettenberg revealed that Leeds and Hoffenheim are discussing a transfer for attacker Georginio Rutter.

Hay later asserted that the signing of Rutter would prompt the club to approve a loan move for Gelhardt, who didn’t get much playing time in the 2022–23 campaign.

“Leeds, meanwhile, are understood to have received significant amounts of Championship interest in Joe Gelhardt, a forward whose already limited game-time might be compromised by the arrival of a new face at Elland Road. Swansea City are among Gelhardt’s admirers,” wrote Hay.

“United have not made Gelhardt available as yet but the acquisition of Rutter or another striker could prompt discussions about whether Gelhardt will be allowed to consider temporary offers as a way of securing more regular first-team football.

“Leeds continue to see him as a major part of their long-term future and tied the 20-year-old to a deal to 2027 last year.”