Hoffenheim has allowed forward Georginio Rutter to skip training ahead of his transfer move to Leeds United.
Jesse Marsch has identified the 20-year-old Georginio Rutter as a top target, and Sky Germany reports that the Whites are preparing to make a move for the young player.
Concrete negotiations between the two clubs have not yet taken place and Hoffenheim value the France youth international at £30 million.
Hoffenheim has today permitted Rutter to skip training during their camp in Portugal because of Leeds’ speculation, and he won’t play in their friendly matchup against Servette.
A club statement read: “For the time being, Georginio Rutter will not take part at all in training or in the friendly match against Servette.
“Since yesterday, there have been rumours circulating of a move to the Premier League for the Frenchman.”
“Georgi has been confronted with a major issue, that is taking a lot of his energy.
“He is a young man and it is therefore understandable that he is preoccupied by the current situation.
“From our side, it is a case of dealing with a young man in a responsible manner and for that reason, we have decided that he should not participate in full training with the first team right now.”