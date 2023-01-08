Hoffenheim has allowed forward Georginio Rutter to skip training ahead of his transfer move to Leeds United.

Jesse Marsch has identified the 20-year-old Georginio Rutter as a top target, and Sky Germany reports that the Whites are preparing to make a move for the young player.

Concrete negotiations between the two clubs have not yet taken place and Hoffenheim value the France youth international at £30 million.

Rutter, a former Rennes sensation who has scored twice for the Bundesliga team this year, is rumored to be open to a move to Elland Road.

Hoffenheim has today permitted Rutter to skip training during their camp in Portugal because of Leeds’ speculation, and he won’t play in their friendly matchup against Servette.

A club statement read: “For the time being, Georginio Rutter will not take part at all in training or in the friendly match against Servette.

“Since yesterday, there have been rumours circulating of a move to the Premier League for the Frenchman.”

“Georgi has been confronted with a major issue, that is taking a lot of his energy.

“He is a young man and it is therefore understandable that he is preoccupied by the current situation.

“From our side, it is a case of dealing with a young man in a responsible manner and for that reason, we have decided that he should not participate in full training with the first team right now.”