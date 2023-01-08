(Video) Chelsea fans sing about former manager as pressure builds on Graham Potter

Chelsea fans were seen signing about Thomas Tuchel as Graham Potter loses another game as manager.

Chelsea were one the end of a drubbing from the Premier League champions Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side walked away with a 4-0 victory, and the travelling Chelsea fans certainly weren’t happy.

A small section of fans opted to sing for former manager Tuchel, rather than show their support for current manager Potter, possibly hinting at their disappointment with the start Potter has made at Chelsea.

How long will Potter get as Chelsea manager? Todd Boehly must be disappointed at the start he has made.

