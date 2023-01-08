Erik ten Hag was approached by some Manchester United fans who asked him to sign Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

It looks set to be a quiet transfer window for Manchester United after they spent an obscene amount during the summer.

However, that didn’t stop a group of United fans asking their manager whether they’d be looking to sign Mbappe or Bellingham, and Ten Hag jokingly asked them if they had the money for him to do so.

Ten Hag gets asked about Mbappe and Bellingham “Do you have pennies for me” ??? pic.twitter.com/oEpjTkpIGt — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 7, 2023

There’s no doubt Ten Hag would love to sign Bellingham or Mbappe, but unfortunate for Manchester United fans it could be a little unrealistic.