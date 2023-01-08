(Video) Riyad Mahrez hits sensational free-kick to open the scoring against Chelsea

Riyad Mahrez hit a sensational free-kick for Manchester City to open the scoring against Chelsea.

The Algerian winger is deadly from outside the box, so conceding a free-kick just outside the box is a big mistake from Chelsea.

Mahrez stepped up and whipped the ball into the top corner, giving the goalkeeper absolutely no chance.

Pictures from BEin Sports and BBC Sport.

Shortly after, Manchester City doubled their lead after Julian Havertz converted a penalty beyond the goalkeeper.

