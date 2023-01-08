(Video) Riyad Mahrez hits sensational free-kick to open the scoring against Chelsea

Riyad Mahrez hit a sensational free-kick for Manchester City to open the scoring against Chelsea.

The Algerian winger is deadly from outside the box, so conceding a free-kick just outside the box is a big mistake from Chelsea.

Mahrez stepped up and whipped the ball into the top corner, giving the goalkeeper absolutely no chance.

Riyad Mahrez you rocked my world pic.twitter.com/ao5Ka3AE1h — ? (@ErlingRoIe) January 8, 2023

Pictures from BEin Sports and BBC Sport.

Shortly after, Manchester City doubled their lead after Julian Havertz converted a penalty beyond the goalkeeper.