West Ham United have reportedly decided not to meet Blackburn Rovers’ asking price for Ben Brereton Diaz this January.

The Championship side are asking for £15million for the Chile international, despite the fact that he’ll soon be a free agent as his contract expires in the summer.

This is according to a report from the Sun, who state that Blackburn’s £15m asking price has put off clubs like West Ham and Newcastle from bidding for Brereton Diaz this winter.

This surely means the Hammers will now have to wait until the summer to try a move for Brereton Diaz, and while that could mean snapping him up on a free transfer, it could also mean more competition in the battle for his signature.

Brereton Diaz has impressed at Championship level and looks like he would be a fine addition to a mid-table Premier League club, though it remains to be seen who would be able to tempt him to join.

The 23-year-old has 10 goals in 29 games in all competitions so far this season, following on from the 22 in 38 games in all competitions he scored last term.

It’s easy to imagine the English-born Chilean being a fine addition to give David Moyes’ side something a little different in attack.