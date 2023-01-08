ExWHUemployee has disclosed that if David Moyes is fired, West Ham United will probably look for a jobless manager to take his place.
West Ham find themselves 17th in the standings after a very disappointing campaign so far in Premier League and manager David Moyes has been on hot seat recently.
“Now, I believe the key part there is the ‘unemployed’ section. That shows that, really, they’d only be looking to bring in a manager who was out of work.
“Which therefore does narrow down what your options are to replace David Moyes, but that is the situation.”