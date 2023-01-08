ExWHUemployee has disclosed that if David Moyes is fired, West Ham United will probably look for a jobless manager to take his place.

West Ham find themselves 17th in the standings after a very disappointing campaign so far in Premier League and manager David Moyes has been on hot seat recently.

The Hammers are adamant to keep Moyes despite poor form but speculations suggest the club is searching for new manager if results fail to improve. Ex told The West Ham Way podcast: “The exact quote I got, which I put on Patreon, was: ‘We back the manager. There are no obvious replacements available. If David Moyes was unemployed and we looked to change the manager, he’d be the exact person we bring in’.

“Now, I believe the key part there is the ‘unemployed’ section. That shows that, really, they’d only be looking to bring in a manager who was out of work.

“Which therefore does narrow down what your options are to replace David Moyes, but that is the situation.”