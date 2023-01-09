Chelsea supporters should stick by Graham Potter and stop calling for Thomas Tuchel to come back.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the Blues’ long-term project of eradicating the pre-existing culture of hiring and firing managers means Potter should be afforded more time.

Chelsea are enduring an awful run. Since Potter took charge at the end of October, the Londoners have won just two games out of 10 games, in all competitions, including a 4-0 FA Cup drubbing away to Manchester City on the weekend.

Consequently, the Blues’ dire form has not only seen them crash out of the EFL and FA Cup, but they sit as far down as 10th in the Premier League table, and should this trend continue, it’ll be fair to assume that their season will soon be over.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Chelsea still keen on midfielder transfer, Man Utd could sign PL flop – Fabrizio Romano

However, despite his poor start to life in the Stamford Bridge dugout, Collymore believes Potter should be given a fair amount of time to turn the club’s fortunes around and recent chants from supporters to bring former boss Tuchel back are a ‘disgrace’.

“As for the fans chanting Thomas Tuchel’s name – I think it’s an absolute disgrace,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“The reason Potter has been bought in is to break the hiring and firing culture at Chelsea, and hearing those chants is not going to do the manager any good, it isn’t going to do the players any good and it’s undermining what the club are trying to do.

“During Chelsea’s glory days (under Roman Abramovich), they were one of two, maybe three, teams able to compete and that isn’t the case anymore and it’s only going to get more competitive, so the arguments which suggest Potter is looking out of his depth, I think that’s nonsense. He’s trying to find a team and a group of players who are going to not only stick in there and help turn the team’s form around but also be part of the future, and I hope that means that Boehly has assured him some time, at least until the end of the season.”