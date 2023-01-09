Agreement reached between Chelsea and La Liga star as Blues win race ahead of Premier League rivals

Chelsea look to have won the race for wantaway Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix as the Blues have reached a verbal agreement with the Portuguese forward.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the deal between the pair has not been signed, but the Premier League side are expected to pay an €11m fee for the 23-year-old – which is below what their La Liga counterparts initially wanted.

Atletico were said to be seeking a €21m loan fee for Felix which turned many clubs off making a move for the star but it seems that Chelsea have convinced the Madrid-based club to part ways for less.

The London club have struggled offensively so far this season and according to the report, they plan to revitalise their attack with Felix and other stars during the current window.

The Athletic state that there has also been interest from Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal, but Felix is said to prefer a move to Stamford Bridge, having been attracted by their project.

The Portugal international is a very talented individual and has shown that on occasions for Atletico and Portugal this season.

However, the 23-year-old is not happy in Madrid and as a result will initially move this January on loan, where he will hope to live up to expectations and flourish in a happy environment.