Arsenal and Newcastle make an approach for young Barcelona talent Alejandro Balde

Balde is one of the latest exciting youth prospects to come through the Barcelona academy. The young left-back is a regular squad player for Barcelona so there’s no doubt Xavi Hernandez will be looking to keep hold of him. However, due to financial issues, they could be forced to sell some of their star players over the next couple of transfer windows.

Now, according to SPORT, Newcastle and Arsenal have made contact with the agent of Balde, but Barcelona are unwilling to sell the youngster.

Both clubs will be looking to take advantage of the financial struggles at Barcelona and try and secure one of their young talents.

Balde fits the profile of Arsenal’s recent recruitment strategy, at 19 years old. Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar have looked to buy younger, up-and-coming talent in their recent recruitment and it’s certainly starting to pay off.

Arsenal currently sit top of the Premier League, with Arteta showing immense faith in his current young players as well as targeting youngsters for the future.