Arsenal and Chelsea may reportedly have been given a boost in the pursuit of the transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.
The Ukraine international is one of the finest young talents in Europe at the moment and it’s no surprise to see that there is plenty of interest in him this January, but it looks like a potentially expensive deal.
See below as Kevin Hatchard tells Sky Sports about the latest on Mudryk’s situation, suggesting the player himself has made it pretty clear he wants to move to Arsenal, while there’s also surely the chance for clubs to sign him due to Shakhtar needing the money from his sale…
Mudryk looks like he’d have a terrific impact at Arsenal, where Mikel Arteta needs to ensure he makes the most of this surprise opportunity to win the Premier League title.
Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham all look to be in transition right now, and Arsenal somehow find themselves five points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City at the top of the table.
With a bit more depth up front, Arsenal might be able to stay there, but it will surely require a major investment like this one, because their current squad depth pales in comparison to their title rivals Man City.
Chelsea would undoubtedly do well to bring in Mudryk as well, with the Blues in need of a significant upgrade on flops like Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.
