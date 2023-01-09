(Video) Arsenal-linked winger likely to stay with current club

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
Wilfred Zaha, despite being out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the season, could end up staying at Selhurst Park.

That’s according to Sky Sports’ ‘Transfer Show’ panel, who do not expect the former Man United attacker to secure a big transfer in the summer.

Zaha, 30, has been linked with the likes of Arsenal for quite some time (Dean Jones via The Football Terrace), however, as time goes on and following their pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk, it seems less and less likely that the Gunners will also target Palace’s number 11.

 

