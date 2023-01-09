(Video) Arsenal-linked winger likely to stay with current club

Wilfred Zaha, despite being out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the season, could end up staying at Selhurst Park.

That’s according to Sky Sports’ ‘Transfer Show’ panel, who do not expect the former Man United attacker to secure a big transfer in the summer.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Striker “keen” on Man United transfer but Fabrizio Romano says a more long-term option is needed

Zaha, 30, has been linked with the likes of Arsenal for quite some time (Dean Jones via The Football Terrace), however, as time goes on and following their pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk, it seems less and less likely that the Gunners will also target Palace’s number 11.