Arsenal set to hire “Tekkers Guru” to work with the club’s attacking players

Arsenal are reportedly set to make a new addition to their coaching staff next season by hiring Hussein Isa, a man known as the “Tekkers Guru”.

According to The Athletic, Isa will link up with Mikel Arteta’s staff next term to work with the Gunners’ attacking players, improving certain aspects of their touch, shooting and heading.

Isa has become well known for some of his videos on YouTube, with the former Hashtag United man something of a free-kick specialist, as you can see in the video below…

And he’s done it in a game as well, as you can see with this lovely strike during his time on the books with Hashtag United…

It will be interesting to see what kind of impact he can make at Arsenal, but it’s certainly an exciting new opportunity for him.

It also shows that Arsenal are not afraid to think outside the box when it comes to their coaching techniques, with the big overhaul of the club’s staff in the last few years seeming to work well as the north Londoners now sit top of the Premier League table.