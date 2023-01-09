Video: Lukas Podolski bizarrely sent off during charity match and responds by throwing water at referee

Former Arsenal star Lukas Podolski really lost it as he was shown a red card for squaring up to a referee, and then responded by trying to throw water at the match official from the sidelines…

…all of this in a charity match, by the way…

Podolski was a popular figure during his Arsenal days and also had a fine career for clubs like Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Galatasaray, whilst also winning 130 caps for the German national team, and getting a World Cup winners’ medal in the process.

This, however, was not one of his finest moments!

