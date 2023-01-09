Jack Grealish involved in potential swap-deal for £100m Arsenal attacker

Jack Grealish could be included in a potential deal to bring Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka to Manchester City.

That’s according to a recent report from GiveMeSport, who claim the Gunners’ winger is admired by Pep Guardiola’s Citizens and a potential player-exchange deal involving Grealish is already being ‘mooted’.

A snippet from the outlet’s report said: “One idea being mooted is that Grealish could even end up going in the opposite direction [to Arsenal for Saka].”

Currently valued at as much as £100m (Transfermarkt), Saka has the same number next to his name as Grealish did when he signed for City from Aston Villa 18 months ago (Sky Sports).

This isn’t the first time that Grealish’s Man City future has been speculated either. Agent and CaughtOffside columnist Haydn Dodge wrote in his December column about the possibility of the Citizens offloading the England international as a way to comply with Financial Fair Play.

“With the Financial Fair Play pressure on Man City, there are talks in the industry that Jack Grealish may be the player that is sacrificed if they do decide to go in for Bellingham,” Dodge said.

Although Bellingham is a player who is commanding his own speculation ahead of his inevitable move away from Borussia Dortmund, with Saka playing such a vital role in Arsenal’s Premier League title charge, it is no surprise to see the 21-year-old also linked with such a high-profile transfer.

Since being promoted to the Gunners’ senior first-team in 2019, Saka, who has just under two years left on his deal, has gone to feature in 154 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 65 goals along the way.