Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Arsenal links with potential striker transfer

Arsenal have been linked again with former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, but it seems Fabrizio Romano isn’t too convinced by this latest batch of transfer rumours.

Abraham was superb for Roma last season but hasn’t been quite as prolific in his second season in Serie A, so could it be that we’ll see the England international head back to the Premier League at some point?

According to a recent report from La Repubblica (via Vocegiallo Rossa), Arsenal are keeping tabs on Abraham, and that perhaps makes sense given their current issues up front.

The Gunners recently lost Gabriel Jesus to injury and are short of depth in attack, so a proven Premier League goal-scorer like Abraham could be ideal to help Mikel Arteta’s side remain competitive in the title race.

Still, Romano has responded to the rumours and ruled out Abraham leaving the Stadio Olimpico this January.

“Despite fresh links with Arsenal, Tammy Abraham will stay at Roma in January for sure, that’s never been in doubt,” Romano said.

“He also scored yesterday a key goal against Milan.

“At the end of the season, we will see in general what happens with Jose Mourinho and Roma’s decisions on players, but nothing is happening now.”