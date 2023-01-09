Barcelona in contact with Bayern Munich defender for move next summer

Barcelona are in contact with Benjamin Pavard’s representatives for a deal once his contract expires. 

The Bayern Munich defender has been at the club since 2019 but is seeking a move away to Catalan giants Barcelona.

He would follow former teammate Robert Lewandowski in making the switch to work under Xavi if a transfer is completed.

Pavard became a world champion in 2018 when France lifted the World Cup in Russia. At club level, he has played a key role in Bayern’s ongoing successful reign in Germany and was part of the squad that won a historic sextuple in 2020, which included the Bundesliga, Champions League, DFB-Pokal, DFL-Supercup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Given his experience and silverware at only 26 years old, he would make a great addition to any side across Europe.

Pavard to Barcelona

According to Mundo Deportivo, his agents are in contact with Barcelona to begin negotiating a deal that would see him move to Spain when his contract expires in the summer of 2024.

However, last summer the Blaugrana completed the signing of right-back Jules Kounde, so it is unknown which player will take their preferred position on the right flank. Pavard may be utilised in a more central role.

