‘Brutal’ – Real Madrid star makes Liverpool claim ahead of Champions League clash

Liverpool and Real Madrid will go head-to-head in the next round of the Champions League and Madrid defender David Alaba is expecting an extremely tough tie against the Reds despite the Premier League side’s struggles this season.

Liverpool host the Spanish giants in the first leg of their round of 16 matchup at Anfield on February 21 before the two sides meet again in the second leg at the Bernabeu on March 15.

The Reds have had no luck off Real Madrid of late, losing two finals and a quarter-final tie over the last five seasons, and the La Liga side will be favourites heading into next month’s match also.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have struggled massively this campaign and there have been no signs of it getting better anytime soon. Despite this, Real Madrid defender David Alaba expects tough games against the Merseyside club.

Real Madrid’s David Alaba speaks about upcoming Liverpool matches