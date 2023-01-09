Chelsea considering a move for Spanish international as Mykhaylo Mudryk alternative

Chelsea are considering a move for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo as an alternative to Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea were looking to rival Arsenal in the race to sign Mudryk, but the Ukrainian winger will prioritise a move to the Gunners.

Chelsea shouldn’t waste too much time pursuing Mudryk considering his desire to play for Arsenal, so they’ve now switched their attention to RB Leipzig star Olmo.

That’s according to Fichajes, who claim that Chelsea could make a move for Olmo if Mudryk does eventually join Arsenal.

Olmo’s contract is set to expire next season, so it’s a key period for his future at Leipzig. If the Spaniard refuses to sign a new deal, then Leipzig may be forced to sell him soon in order to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Chelsea have struggled to create chances and score goals so far this season, so bringing in a player of Olmo’s profile would be a smart move. The Spanish international is a mix of a creative and goalscoring attacking midfielder and is still only 24 years old.