Chelsea could secure a triple signing in attack with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not guaranteed to still be at the club at the end of the transfer window.

Since joining the club from Barcelona, Aubameyang has struggled to cement a regular place in the Chelsea side. It’s not been a successful signing from Chelsea so far, with the Gabonese attacker was even subtituted after coming off the bench recently.

With Todd Boehly looking to bring in younger talent from around the globe since taking over at Chelsea, the signing of Aubemayang was a bit of a strange one, and there’s no guarantee he doesn’t leave before the end of the transfer window.

“There is also a scenario that sees Fofana, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Marcus Thuram all coming in/being needed this month, with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang not even a dead cert to stay at the club as of now,” says journalist Simon Phillips, speaking on his Substack column.

Phillips has confirmed that the likes of Thuram and Mudryk aren’t alternatives for eachother, but could all be brought in alongside eachother.

Fofana has already been confirmed, but it appears Chelsea are working on deals for both Mudryk and Thuram.

Offloading an ageing player in Aubameyang and bringing in Thuram and Mudryk would be some exceptional business from Chelsea if they manage to get them deals over the line.