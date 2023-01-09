Chelsea identify talented £50m Premier League star as alternative to Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea’s chances of signing World Cup sensation Enzo Fernandez are slim this January but should the Blues fail to bring the Argentine to Stamford Bridge they have a Premier League talent in their sights.

Fernandez has put himself on many clubs’ radars following his performances in Qatar but it was Chelsea who made a move during the current window. The London club have hit a dead end however in their pursuit of the midfielder as a result of Benfica demanding that the Blues pay all of the player’s £112m release clause to sign him.

Chelsea are willing to pay the fee but will need to do so in instalments in order to comply with Financial Fair Play – which does not sit well with the Portuguese club.

Therefore, Chelsea have looked at alternatives and have identified one in the Premier League.

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea are interested in securing the services of Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia if they miss out on Fernandez.

The Blues made a £50m offer for the talented teenager on transfer deadline day in the summer, which the Saints instantly rebuffed according to the report.

Lavia only joined Southampton in the summer for £12m plus add-ons from Manchester City, but it is believed Chelsea may have to fork out over £50m to land him during the current window.

