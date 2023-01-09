Chelsea seriously considering making a move for Aston Villa star

Chelsea are seriously considering making a move for Aston Villa defender Matty Cash as they look to find cover for Reece James.

James has struggled with regular injuries so far this season and is becoming fairly unreliable. With a lack of cover in this position, Potter has had to utilise midfielders and even forwards in James’ role.

A new right-back could now be a priority for Chelsea in the January transfer window, and that’s been confirmed by journalist Simon Phillips.

“A new name being considered by Chelsea is Matty Cash from Aston Villa. The Polish international has come onto the radar at Chelsea and is being discussed as a real option. Nothing has advanced as of yet, but he’s been put forward as a candidate to be looked at and Chelsea could soon reach out and make contact in the next days.

The 25-year-old has a longer contract until 2027 though, and he wouldn’t be the cheapest option available.”

Cash is a key player for Aston Villa, so you imagine it won’t be easy for Chelsea to prise him away from Villa Park.

Cash has played in a back five as well as a back four, so he’d have no worries slotting into Chelsea’s side. However, Cash is a guaranteed starter for Villa when fit, and there’s a good chance he would have to play a backup role behind James.

This may not be of interest to Cash, unless he believes he can go toe-to-toe with James for a starting role.