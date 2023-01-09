Exclusive: Chelsea still interested in 19-year-old midfielder who would “love” Blues transfer

Chelsea remain interested in the potential transfer of Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing.

The Blues have been linked strongly with the highly-rated young Russia international on several occasions in recent months, though things had gone a little quiet on that front.

Romano has provided an update on the situation, suggesting that Chelsea remain keen on Zakharyan and the player would also still love to get the move to Stamford Bridge.

However, with Chelsea also working on so many other deals, it may be that Zakharyan isn’t quite the priority he was, even if the west London giants are still open to bringing him to the club.

“Chelsea are still interested in signing Zakharyan, for sure,” Romano said. “He’s one of the talents they are following, but Chelsea are working on many deals so the timing cannot always be fast, that’s absolutely normal. The player would love to join Chelsea.”

Chelsea have had a busy January, bringing in some exciting young talents as Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile and David Datro Fofana have all joined.

Zakharyan, 19, would certainly be another fine signing to add to Graham Potter’s squad, so it will be interesting to see if this becomes a priority again later this January.