Graham Potter and Chelsea board to make decision on potential loan transfer for forward

Chelsea manager Graham Potter and the club board will reportedly make a decision soon on the future of new signing David Datro Fofana.

The 20-year-old has just moved to Stamford Bridge from Molde, and looks a bright prospect for the future, though it remains to be seen if he will go straight into the first-team or be loaned out to get some experience.

According to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, Chelsea will decide on this later in January, with Fofana expected to get the chance to impress Potter and his coaching staff for the time being, though other options will also be assessed…

Chelsea will make a decision on David Datro Fofana and his potential loan move in the second half of January. It will take some time to make sure it's the best option. ? #CFC Potter will decide together with the board, Fofana will have his chance to impress to coach now. pic.twitter.com/wfCXOgPFyZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2023

Chelsea have also brought in two other young talents this month, with Benoit Badiashile joining from Monaco, and Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos also being snapped up by the west London giants.

It seems clear that new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is building a promising squad for the future, but on the pitch things are not going so well.

Potter’s side were thrashed 4-0 by Manchester City yesterday and are only 10th in the Premier League table at the moment, ten points off fourth.