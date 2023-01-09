Chelsea ready to meet demands for attacker transfer, player has told teammates he’s moving to England

Chelsea are reportedly ready to meet Atletico Madrid’s demands over the potential loan transfer of Joao Felix, with the Portugal international also said to be ready to move to Stamford Bridge.

According to the Daily Record, Felix has told teammates that he’s moving to England and he’d be keen to link up with the Blues, despite Manchester United and Arsenal also looking to be in the mix for the 23-year-old’s signature.

Felix has had an up and down career so far, establishing himself as a real wonderkid during his time at Benfica, but struggling with the playing style of Diego Simeone in Madrid.

A move to Chelsea could be a good chance for Felix to revive his career, with Graham Potter in need of attacking reinforcements like this as his team slump to 10th place in the Premier League table.

It remains to be seen if a deal will definitely be done, but the Daily Record’s report suggests Chelsea are in a very strong position, with the player keen to join, and with Atletico’s terms being met.

It seems CFC would also be ready to make Felix’s loan permanent at the end of his initial stay in west London, which could boost their chances.

Ben Jacobs recently wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that the Premier League looked like being Felix’s most likely destination, stating that Chelsea, United and Arsenal had been in a dialogue over the possible deal.