Chelsea transfer target to stay at his current club until the end of the season

Chelsea transfer target Wilfried Zaha set to stay at Crystal Palace until at least the end of the season.

Zaha is out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the season. The London club may have considered offloading him during the January transfer window, to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

A new deal could still be on the cards, but with Zaha reaching the latter stages of his career he may be considering a new challenge.

According to The Athletic, Zaha won’t be leaving during the January transfer window and will decide whether he signs a new contract during the summer. The report claims that Chelsea were one of the clubs considering a move for him in the previous window.

Seeing out his contract will make it easier for Zaha to find the exact club he wants in the summer. On a free transfer, Zaha should have a host of offers coming in for him and will be able to carefully select his new club, rather than waiting for clubs to make an offer this month.