Besiktas release statement regarding Manchester United target Wout Weghorst

Besiktas have released a statement regarding Wout Weghorst with Manchester United showing an interest in the striker.

Over the last few days it was reported that Manchester United were interested in signing Burnley striker Weghorst, who is currently on loan at Besiktas.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Weghorst was offered to Manchester United and the Dutch international was keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Now, Besiktas have released a statement regarding Weghorst and a potential €2.5m fee currently being spoken about in the media, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano below.

Besiktas official statement on Weghorst and Man Utd deal ??? #MUFC "Claims that there's exit clause in Weghorst contract for €2.5m fee from Premier League clubs are completely fake. The decisions on Weghorst are only up to Besiktas. We will inform on more developments". pic.twitter.com/hxlxCKAABr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2023

Besiktas have confirmed it is their decision whether Weghorst leaves or not, so there’s a chance they could block his move to Manchester United.

However, moving to a club the size of United is undoubtedly a dream come true for Weghorst, so he will be hoping Besiktas are understanding about this immense opportunity for him.

Weghorst suits the physical, powerful striker profile that Erik ten Hag likes – similar to Sebastien Haller who he worked with during his time at Ajax.