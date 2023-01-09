David Moyes provides update on Arsenal and Chelsea target’s status in January transfer window

West Ham United manager David Moyes has addressed Declan Rice’s future amid interest from fellow Premier League sides.

The 23-year-old has become one of the most sought-after English stars in recent years and is expected to leave for a hefty fee when he eventually departs the London Stadium.

He has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea, with the latter being the club in which he started his career at youth level. Rice then moved to the Irons in 2014, graduated from the academy and cemented his place in the senior setup.

The midfielder is also an established England international and represented the Three Lions throughout their Euro 2020 and World Cup 2022 campaign.

He has become one of Gareth Southgate’s more trusted lieutenants and started every match for his national team in Qatar across the winter.

Moyes makes January transfer admission on Rice

After the Hammers knocked Brentford out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win, in which Rice assisted the only goal of the game, Moyes commented on the speculation regarding his player.

He said (via Goal): “The transfer bit, I’m sure you can put that away because that won’t be happening in January, that’s for sure, and it never was.”