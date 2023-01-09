Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk should snub a switch to Arsenal in favour of a January move to Chelsea.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes Todd Boehly’s Blues offer a ‘better project’ than their fierce London rivals.

After enjoying an impressive breakthrough in his native Ukraine, Mudryk, 22, has caught the attention of London’s two biggest clubs.

However, after being chased by Arsenal for quite some time, a deal, which has yet to materialise, is now under threat.

Looking to rival their cross-town enemies, Todd Boehly’s reported interest in Mudryk comes off the back of a sharp decline in his team’s form.

With the likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech all underperforming, an injection of attacking talent may be needed at Stamford Bridge, and Collymore believes that although the Blues aren’t at their best right now, their future is brighter than Arsenal’s, despite the Gunners currently sitting top of the Premier League.

“If you believe all the reports surrounding Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk, he has a choice between moving to Arsenal and Chelsea,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I know some fans will argue that considering where both clubs are at the minute, if he were to choose the Blues over the Gunners, it’ll only be for the money, and that may well be true, but for me, Chelsea is still the more attractive project.

“If Boehly can sell Chelsea’s future to Mudryk then that’s the more alluring option.

“If I had the choice, I’d choose Chelsea over Arsenal and that’s not me dismissing the good work Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are doing, but I just think over a three or four-year period, the Blues are the better project and the club more likely to consistently compete for silverware – so all that being considered, I wouldn’t be surprised if Mudryk ended up at Stamford Bridge.”

