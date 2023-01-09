Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk should snub a switch to Arsenal in favour of a January move to Chelsea.
That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes Todd Boehly’s Blues offer a ‘better project’ than their fierce London rivals.
After enjoying an impressive breakthrough in his native Ukraine, Mudryk, 22, has caught the attention of London’s two biggest clubs.
However, after being chased by Arsenal for quite some time, a deal, which has yet to materialise, is now under threat.
Looking to rival their cross-town enemies, Todd Boehly’s reported interest in Mudryk comes off the back of a sharp decline in his team’s form.
With the likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech all underperforming, an injection of attacking talent may be needed at Stamford Bridge, and Collymore believes that although the Blues aren’t at their best right now, their future is brighter than Arsenal’s, despite the Gunners currently sitting top of the Premier League.
“If you believe all the reports surrounding Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk, he has a choice between moving to Arsenal and Chelsea,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.
“I know some fans will argue that considering where both clubs are at the minute, if he were to choose the Blues over the Gunners, it’ll only be for the money, and that may well be true, but for me, Chelsea is still the more attractive project.
“If Boehly can sell Chelsea’s future to Mudryk then that’s the more alluring option.
“If I had the choice, I’d choose Chelsea over Arsenal and that’s not me dismissing the good work Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are doing, but I just think over a three or four-year period, the Blues are the better project and the club more likely to consistently compete for silverware – so all that being considered, I wouldn’t be surprised if Mudryk ended up at Stamford Bridge.”
Arsenal is the suited club for him because he will flourish there and he has arsenal DNA in him arsenal is more far far better than Chelsea collymore is full of envious of arsenal
Who gives that guy work as a pundit what a load of tripe, anything Arsenal that’s all we get from him tripe, one comment if Arsenal were 4 points ahead with 1 game left he still wouldn’t fancy them,he needs brain surgery most likely a lobotomy to remove the tripe in there
it would be better if mykhaylo mudryk chooses chelsea over arsenal
Absolute clown of a man. Clearly hasn’t been watching what Chelsea have been doing.
Collymore 😂😁 Hows Ulrika Jonsson these days.
Hit here lately.
Some people think alot of footballers aren’t very bright and then stan collymore opens his mouth and proves them right
By the way, who is Stan Collymore? never heard of him
The guy’s never forgiven Arsenal fans for slaughtering him over the Ulrika Johnson business when he turned up at Highbury shortly after.Hes as bitter & salty as hell.Who in their right mind thinks the chavs ” project” if I can call it that,is a better bet than Arsenal.Stop it Stan.You’re embarrassing yourself mate.
Collymore doors not know anything about football more over he is an anti Arsenal and he is not really advising Mudryk well the new Chelsea owners are not really football directors signing of players are the business of the coach and managers since the Chelsea man came to do the job of his coach we will see how he will end as collymore he will tell us what is called better structure as he knows it please Arsenal get the player let shame be for that Buolly colly together with Shakhter management the boy has showed character
Some superb trolling by Collymore – either that or a stark reminder of the severe underfunding of mental health in the UK. I doubt that anyone at Chelsea has a clear vision of what the chelsea project actually is yet – and certainly it’s not one that the players, current manager and new owner are all on the same page regarding.
Collymore is a violent, short sighted buffoon who can’t see beyond money in football. Arsenal are a far bigger club than Chelsea and always will be. Being an outlet for Russian money laundering doesn’t change anything. It only proves what they really are – a second rate outfit that won the lottery. No history. No class.
I’m pretty sure Mudryk has no idea who Stan Collymore is anyway.
Collymore is a plank. He makes Joe Cole look like a rocket scientist. Like a lot of so called pundits/experts in the media he is very anti Arsenal. We”ll see which football club is on an upward trajectory come the end of the season. Don’t give up the day job Stanley !