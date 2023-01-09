Five-time Champions League winner announces his retirement from football aged 33

Five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33.

Bale has enjoyed an astonishingly successful career. When moving to Real Madrid from Tottenham, not even Bale would have expected to have won five Champions League trophies.

There are very few players who can boast this achievement, and after slowing down over the last few years, it’s easy to forget how good he once was.

Now, Bale has officially announced his retirement from both club and international football, as seen in his tweet below.

Despite struggling for form over the last few years, Bale always stepped up for his country. Not many players in world football have the passion and drive to play for their country like Bale, so he’s understandably considered a hero in Wales.

It’ll be interesting to see what Bale goes on to do, with it being publicly known his love for golf. Bale has been accused of prioritising golf over football in the last few years, so maybe he’ll be seen on the PGA tour in the near future…