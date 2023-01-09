Former Ajax manager Aad de Mos has made a bold claim regarding Cody Gakpo and Jurgen Klopp’s positions at Liverpool.

Liverpool have overseen a lacklustre start to the season; they sit sixth in the Premier League and have already suffered more losses in January than they did throughout the entirety of the 2021/2022 campaign.

They have injuries across the pitch to invaluable players such as Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, and have conceded the first goal in more than half of their matches played. This time last season, Jurgen Klopp was preparing his side for a potential history-making quadruple.

Klopp has acquired sought-after forward Cody Gakpo this transfer window to bolster his attacking options with a proven goalscorer. The 23-year-old is in line to make his league debut this weekend against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex.

De Mos weighs in on Gakpo transfer and Klopp’s future

Speaking to Dutch outlet Soccernews.nl, De Mos commented on Gakpo’s move and how it may have been a mistake for him to join the Merseyside club at this time. He said: “He arrives at a time when the team is disappointing a bit. The spirit is completely gone and they are not among the best teams at the moment – just like Chelsea.

”Liverpool are trying to get back on track at the moment and it’s not a time for young players coming in, so I don’t know if the time is right to go to Liverpool now.

”Also, maybe Jurgen Klopp is leaving soon… but Liverpool got him [Gakpo] quite cheap because PSV is in a need right now to stay out of red numbers.”