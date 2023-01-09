Graham Potter provides injury update on Chelsea stars with members of squad growing concerned

Graham Potter has provided an update on some of Chelsea’s injured players as the list mounts up week by week.

Chelsea’s injury list appears to be getting bigger every single week, making it extremely difficult for Potter to prove himself as manager.

It’s not been a brilliant start for Chelsea under Potter, but having half of his squad unavailable certainly hasn’t helped his case.

Now, Potter has provided an update on Christian Pulisic and Raheem Sterling, who both suffered injuries in the first half against Manchester City.

“Christian just opened up his knee in the game the other day so we’re still analysing it. It’s going to be weeks I would say. Raheem just had an action in the first minute that game, a back heel that was a bit strange and he felt something in his hamstring. So again we are analysing that,” said Potter, as relayed by the Evening Standard.

It’s difficult not to feel sorry for Potter considering the number of injuries he currently has to deal with. There’s no doubt he could have done better with what he’s got, but it’s not the task he would have expected when he took over.

Against Manchester City, Pep Guardiola was able to bring in Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez to win them the game, a vast difference to what Potter had available to him.