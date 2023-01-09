‘I had Messi’ – Guardiola argues case as to why Chelsea should be patient with Graham Potter

Pep Guardiola has backed Chelsea manager Graham Potter amid speculation of his potential sacking.

The Blues manager oversaw another loss last night, as well as Chelsea’s exit from the FA Cup as they lost 4-0 at the Etihad – their second defeat to Manchester City in three days.

They sit 10th in the Premier League and are 10 points away from the relegation zone.

The Chelsea board relieved Thomas Tuchel of his managerial duties after a poor start to the campaign, despite him guiding the club to Champions League success in his first season as head coach.

He also lifted another two major trophies and reached six finals in his first 15 months in charge.

With one win in eight matches, pressure is mounting on Potter’s shoulders with every match. The Englishman was appointed just four months ago but speculation of his imminent exit continues to grow.

Guardiola on Potter

Post-match, Guardiola recounted his previous experiences as a manager to argue a case in Potter’s favour. He said (via Football Daily): “I know in the big clubs results are important but I would say give him time. What he has done in Brighton was outstanding, so the manager will need time.

In Barcelona, I didn’t have a reason [for needing time to be successful] because I had Messi there – that’s why I didn’t need two seasons, one was enough.”

Footage courtesy of Football Daily.

