“I love this club” – Man United star hopes to stay at Old Trafford for a long time

Man United defender Diogo Dalot hopes to sign a long-term contract at Old Trafford after the club triggered a 12-month extension in his current deal before Christmas.

That will keep the right-back at the Manchester club until 2024 but the Portugal international hopes to stay with the Red Devils for longer than that.

Speaking about Man United and his future at the club, Dalot stated via the Daily Mail: ‘I love this club and I love to play for this club. Progressively we are in a good direction as a team. For me, this is the most important part and hopefully, individually I can continue to help the team as I am doing.’

He added about the Premier League: ‘I agree that it is probably the best league to play if you are a player that likes excitement, if you are a player that likes intensity, if you are a player that likes mess.’

Dalot has been at Man United since 2018 but it is only this season that the 23-year-old has really shown his worth. The Portugal international is currently out injured but up until the World Cup the right-back was one of the best in his position in the Premier League.

The defender has played 22 games for United in all competitions this season, scoring one goal and assisting a further two, and should he sign a long-term deal with the Red Devils, it is an outcome the Manchester club’s fans would be happy with.