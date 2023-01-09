Exclusive: Bellingham transfer remains Liverpool priority but Reds “ready” in case another opportunity arises

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham remains Liverpool’s priority in the transfer market, but they could be ready to pounce if other opportunities arise.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, with the reporter stating that the Reds plan to make one or two important signings in midfield in the coming months.

Liverpool look like they need a total revamp in the middle of the park after a difficult start to the season, with signs that the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner are all past the peak of their powers.

Bellingham looks an idea fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play, and at the age of 19 could be a key player for Liverpool for much of the next decade or so.

Still, it also seems like it would make sense for the Merseyside giants to keep tabs on other options in that area of the pitch.

“We know how Liverpool work, they always look for opportunities and then sometimes they’re very fast and secret if they find the right one, like with Luis Diaz or Cody Gakpo,” Romano said.

“They want to sign one or two important players in the midfield in 2023, so if something interesting will be on the market now, Liverpool will be ready; but it’s important to say that their main priority remains Jude Bellingham in the summer.”