Jurgen Klopp is reportedly prepared to offer two players new contracts despite their lack of game time due to injuries.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita could be set to stay in Merseyside despite both players being heavily linked with an exit in recent months.

This is due to their concerning injury record which has kept them out of action for the best part of this season so far.

However, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita recently returned to first-team action – and Liverpool need all the depth they can get.

Klopp is likely looking at his midfield options and his transfer budget and thinking that offloading two midfielders could come back to haunt him in the future if injury strikes a current starter option.

The midfield department at Anfield is significantly depleted in comparison to other positions and the German boss has made his desire clear for Jude Bellingham, though he will not be leaving Borussia Dortmund until at least the summer.

Klopp has a big decision to make on players

Journalist Graeme Bailey spoke to Team Talk about Klopp’s current dilemma and the future of both men. He said: “When it comes to Liverpool’s midfield, the revolution could very well come within. And those players who currently look like departing are Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. Both fall out of contract on July 1.

”As it stands, both are due to leave, but I believe that Klopp would be open to them staying now both are involved again.

”All in all, there are many decisions for Klopp to make, but so many big decisions for Liverpool!”