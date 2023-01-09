Jurgen Klopp spotted hugging midfield star following rumours of move to Anfield

Liverpool and Wolves played out a 2-2 draw at Anfield in their FA Cup clash on Saturday but after the action had finished, there was still a story being written on the pitch.

The Reds have struggled massively this season and one of the reasons attributed to this is their midfield and as a result, the Merseyside club have been linked to many stars over recent weeks.

One of these is Wolves’ Matheus Nunes, who Liverpool were targeting last summer; according to Sky Sports, the Reds are set to reignite their interest in the player, with a £50m move mooted for the end of the season.

With that in mind, the Times have reported that Klopp embraced the Portugal international after the weekend’s FA Cup clash, which could stand in Liverpool’s favour come the summer.