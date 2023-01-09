According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Georginio Rutter’s medical with Leeds United is scheduled to happen within the next 48 hours.

Excl. News #Rutter: Deal is close to be finalized! Last talks and paperwork’s tonight. Medical planned in the next 48 hours. Transfer package in total between €30-40m confirmed. Long-term contract. Hoffenheim will release him. Massive transfer for Leeds! #LUFC @SkySportDE ???? pic.twitter.com/8zv3MuqPb8 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 9, 2023

Leeds is quickly closing in on a deal for the 20-year-old. Yorkshire club will pay close to £35.3m for young forward.

Jesse Marsch was keen to bring another striker after completing the signing of left-back Max Wober from Salzburg and he is set to get his man this week.