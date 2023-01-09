Leeds set to complete the signing of young forward in next 48 hours

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Georginio Rutter’s medical with Leeds United is scheduled to happen within the next 48 hours.

Leeds is quickly closing in on a deal for the 20-year-old. Yorkshire club will pay close to £35.3m for young forward.

Jesse Marsch was keen to bring another striker after completing the signing of left-back Max Wober from Salzburg and he is set to get his man this week.

