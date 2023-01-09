Liverpool could make a surprise January move for Fulham star

Liverpool could make a surprise January transfer window move for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Palhinha only signed for Fulham during the summer transfer window, but the Portuguese midfielder has played a pivotal role in their early success. Fulham were only promoted to the Premier League last season but they’ve settled in with ease, currently sitting in the top half of the table.

However, Palhinha could be on his way out the door already. According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool and Tottenham are interested in signing Palhinha, a player they’ve been watching before he made the switch to Craven Cottage.

It seems unlikely that Fulham would be open to allowing Palhinha to leave so soon after joining the club, but an offer from a club the size of Liverpool could be tempting for the 27-year-old.

Although Fulham are under no obligation to sell, if Palhinha is keen on the move and is pushing to leave the club, then it makes little sense to keep hold of him.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield recruits, especially with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner all out of contract at the end of the season.