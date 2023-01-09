Liverpool hold talks over two youthful midfield stars as potential alternatives to Koopmeiners transfer

Liverpool have reportedly had some conversations over potential transfer deals for two rising young midfield stars.

The Reds are widely known to be in the market for potentially multiple signings in midfield in the near future, with Fabrizio Romano writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that they could try bringing in one or two in the coming months, with Jude Bellingham remaining their priority.

Now it seems Liverpool have shown an interest in Teun Koopmeiners, but have turned their attention elsewhere as Atalanta will refuse to sell the Netherlands international, according to Football Transfers.

The report names Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram as one target they’ve discussed, while it seems Borussia Monchengladbach ace Kouadio Kone is another option for them.

Not a huge amount is known about these players, both 21 years of age, but they look to be making an impression and could be smart signings for LFC.

We’ve often seen the Merseyside giants scour the market for players who might not be on the radar of other big clubs, and it’s worked out well for them under Jurgen Klopp.

Thuram and Kone look to have great potential to improve even further, so might end up being ideal for Liverpool to usher in a new generation to replace ageing stars like Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner and Fabinho.