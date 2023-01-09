Exclusive: Man City star remains an option for Barcelona but transfer hinges on key issue being resolved

Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva remains a transfer target for Barcelona, but there are no negotiations at the moment.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter explaining that Barcelona have issues with Financial Fair Play that need resolving.

This will likely mean dealing with player salaries, so it could be that the Catalan giants will need to sell before they can think about signing a big name like Silva.

The Portugal international has been a world class performer for Man City down the years, but it seemed he was close to leaving the Etihad Stadium in the summer, and Romano has confirmed he’s still on Barca’s radar.

“Barcelona have always been interested in Bernardo Silva, but honestly now is way too early to predict their summer moves – we know Barca situation with Financial Fair Play so plans will also depend on the outgoings, they need to change the salaries situation. The interest remains but it’s not even a negotiation now,” Romano explained.

Barcelona had a busy summer before this season, bringing in big names like Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.

Silva looks like another top talent who’d be a fine fit for Xavi’s side, but one imagines there’ll be a few City fans who wouldn’t be so keen to see him leave the club.

The former Monaco man has made a great contribution to Pep Guardiola’s side’s recent success, so it’s surely worth integrating him into the team a bit more.