Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is currently odds-on to seal a transfer to Aston Villa despite sources yesterday denying reports that a deal was in place.

The England international has not been playing regularly for Man Utd this season, and it makes sense that he might be considering his future, and that several clubs lower down in the Premier League might be tempted by him.

Maguire showed great quality during his time at Leicester City, and though it hasn’t worked out for him at Old Trafford, it’s easy to imagine he could revive his career at a club like Villa.

Unai Emery’s side remain the favourites for Maguire, as per Ladbrokes, but it might also be worth sticking some money on a surprise move to Chelsea or Tottenham, or on a return to former club Leicester.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “All eyes are on Harry Maguire’s next move with his Man United future seemingly in tatters, and as things stand it’s Villa who lead the way for his signature by some distance.”

Harry Maguire Club After Winter Transfer Window

Aston Villa – 1/2

Tottenham – 10/1

Chelsea – 12/1

Leicester – 14/1