Harry Maguire odds-on to quit Man United and seal transfer to PL rivals this January

Aston Villa FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is currently odds-on to seal a transfer to Aston Villa despite sources yesterday denying reports that a deal was in place.

The England international has not been playing regularly for Man Utd this season, and it makes sense that he might be considering his future, and that several clubs lower down in the Premier League might be tempted by him.

Maguire showed great quality during his time at Leicester City, and though it hasn’t worked out for him at Old Trafford, it’s easy to imagine he could revive his career at a club like Villa.

Unai Emery’s side remain the favourites for Maguire, as per Ladbrokes, but it might also be worth sticking some money on a surprise move to Chelsea or Tottenham, or on a return to former club Leicester.

More Stories / Latest News
Graham Potter provides injury update on Chelsea stars with members of squad growing concerned
Arsenal and Chelsea given possible Mudryk transfer boost as Shakhtar “need money”
Former Ajax manager suggests Cody Gakpo made a mistake joining Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s exit could be on the cards

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “All eyes are on Harry Maguire’s next move with his Man United future seemingly in tatters, and as things stand it’s Villa who lead the way for his signature by some distance.”

Harry Maguire Club After Winter Transfer Window
Aston Villa – 1/2
Tottenham – 10/1
Chelsea – 12/1
Leicester – 14/1
More Stories Harry Maguire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.