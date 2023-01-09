Manchester United are reportedly optimistic that they would be in the strongest position to seal the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer.

The Red Devils look set to sign Wout Weghorst this January, but he’ll likely be a stop-gap before a bigger name is brought in, with Kane alongside Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko as the club’s main targets in that department, according to ESPN.

Man Utd would surely do well to land a proven Premier League goal-scorer like Kane, who has had a great career in terms of his personal stats at Spurs, but without winning a trophy.

A move to Old Trafford could therefore be mutually beneficial, with ESPN stating that United feel they’d surely be the most realistic destination for the England international if he were to move.

ESPN also note that Kane’s current Tottenham contract expires in 2024, so it could be that if a new deal isn’t agreed soon, Spurs will be under pressure to let him go this year.

Still, Napoli front-man Osimhen is also catching the eye, with MUFC alongside Paris Saint-Germain as suitors, according to ESPN, while Sesko is an exciting young talent who could be available if a big enough offer is made.

United eyed Sesko last summer, according to the report, so it could be that they’ll look at him again, depending on how things go with other targets.

Kane looks a great fit to help United replace Cristiano Ronaldo, but Tottenham will surely do all they can to prevent the 29-year-old move to a Premier League rival.

Major THFC sales in recent times have seen their stars move abroad, such as Gareth Bale and Luka Modric, who both ended up at Real Madrid, but we’ve also seen big names like Michael Carrick and Dimitar Berbatov move to Manchester in the not-too-distant past.