Manchester United have joined Everton in the race to sign clinical goalscorer Paul Onuachu.

Onuachu has consistently scored goals throughout his career, wherever he may go. At his current club Genk, Onuachu has scored 68 goals in 108 games, an impressive record for a six-foot-seven-inch striker.

With Cristiano Ronaldo out the door, bringing in a new striker is likely to be a priority for Manchester United, and according to Jeunes Footeux, they have now joined Everton in the race to sign Onuachu.

Everton themselves have an attacking problem to solve. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has struggled to stay fit this season and the signing of Neal Maupay has been underwhelming to say the least.

Competing with Manchester United for a signing won’t be easy for Everton, but Onuachu may feel he will become more of a regular on Merseyside. At 28 years old, Onuachu is in his prime years as a striker, so joining a club the size of Manchester United may not be a smart move if he’s going to spend the majority of his time warming the bench.

Everton are desperate for attacking reinforcements, so there’s a good chance Onuachu could walk straight into the starting eleven.